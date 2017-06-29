NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit near Martell, Wis.

- National Weather Service officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northeastern Pierce County, Wisconsin early Wednesday evening.

According to a damage survey, the tornado touched down about six miles north of Ellsworth and headed east 11.7 miles before it stopped about two miles southwest of Spring Valley. The tornado first hit around 4:25 p.m. and stayed on the ground for about 24 minutes.

With winds reaching 105 miles per hour, the tornado uprooted trees and destroyed homes and barns. At one home, gusts swept a truck out of a garage and flipped it on its side.

One injury was reported.