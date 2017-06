- At least one person is dead after a crash between a car and a dump truck on County Road 46 and Highway 52 in Coates, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

The westbound lanes of County Road 46 are closed due to the accident. The eastbound lanes are being redirected south on Clayton Avenue. The exit from southbound Highway 52 to County Road 46 is remains closed.

This story will updated with more details as they become available.