President Donald Trump to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at G-20 Summit

- The White House says President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit next week in Germany.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said Thursday the high-stakes meeting with Putin is among several scheduled for when Trump is in Hamburg, Germany, next week.

McMaster and economic adviser Gary Cohn would not say whether the president intends to address accusations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying the agenda is "not finalized" for this or for any other meeting.

McMaster adds that "our relationship with Russia really isn't different" from that with other countries, adding that the president intends to address "irritants" as well as areas on which they can work together.