Teen arrested in violent assault of 80-year-old man in southwestern Minn.

- A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the violent assault of an 80-year-old man in the front yard of his home in southwestern Minnesota.

Pascual Sanchez told police he was in the yard of his home in St. James, Minnesota when a young man walked by his house. He talked to the man and the man walked away. He returned a short time later, assaulted Sanchez and fled the area.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m. after receiving two reports of a fight between two men. Sanchez had extensive injuries and was later airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Sanchez suffered a broken nose that will require surgery, a broken left wrist and a brain bleed.

St. James Police arrested Jesus Ibarra at his home in St. James on Wednesday afternoon. He is currently being held in the Watonwan County Jail on charges of first degree assault. He will make his first appearance in court on Friday.

The case remains under investigation.

Sanchez's family is raising money to cover his medical expenses. More information can be found here.