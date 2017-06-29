16-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Stearns Co. crash

- A 16-year-old girl was killed and two other people were injured in a crash near St. Cloud, Minnesota Wednesday night.

The teenager was driving south on County Road 18 outside of Brooten around 9 p.m. when she was hit by another car that went through the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 19. The other car, a Pontiac Grand Prix, hit the driver’s door of the girl’s Dodge Neon.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and the passenger of the Grand Prix were taken to nearby hospitals with life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.