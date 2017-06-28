Tornado touches down in northern Pierce County, Wis.

Damage in Martell, Wis. | Photo by Zack Nelson

Tornado damage in Spring Valley, Wis. | Photo by @rotmoon

Tornado damage in Spring Valley, Wis. | Photo by @rotmoon

- A tornado has touched down in northern Pierce County, Wisconsin near Martell.

According to reports, there are multiple trees and power lines down and significant damage to houses in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.

There are severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings for Pierce and St. Croix counties.