Tornado touches down in northern Pierce County, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (KMSP) - A tornado has touched down in northern Pierce County, Wisconsin near Martell.
According to reports, there are multiple trees and power lines down and significant damage to houses in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
There are severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings for Pierce and St. Croix counties.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ylrgHp86HJ— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 28, 2017