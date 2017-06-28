Tornado touches down in northern Pierce County, Wis.

Posted: Jun 28 2017 04:47PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 06:20PM CDT

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (KMSP) - A tornado has touched down in northern Pierce County, Wisconsin near Martell.

According to reports, there are multiple trees and power lines down and significant damage to houses in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.

There are severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings for Pierce and St. Croix counties.

