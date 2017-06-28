Man's car stolen in Dinkytown after offering to buy stranger McDonald's

- A 25-year-old Minneapolis man had his car stolen at gunpoint by a man he picked up in Dinkytown and offered to buy food for at McDonald's late Sunday night.

According to the police report, the victim picked the suspect up on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southeast near the University of Minnesota campus around 11 p.m. after he asked for a ride to the bus stop and money for bus fare.

The victim decided to also get the suspect some food at the nearby McDonald's. But, when he opened his wallet, the suspect attempted to take all of his money and pointed a handgun into his side.

The victim then got out of the car and tried to get the suspect out of the vehicle as well, but he got into the driver’s seat and started to drive out of the parking lot. As the car was pulling away, the victim jumped onto the hood of the vehicle.

The suspect swerved the car back and forth until the victim fell off. He then drove off down 5th Street Southeast.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Authorities believe he had likely been run over as the car drove away.

Neither the suspect nor the car has been located. The car is described as a maroon or red Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota license plates.

There is camera footage of the incident and authorities are continuing to investigate.