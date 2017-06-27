Noodles & Co. employees tied up, robbed at knifepoint

- Three employees at a Noodles & Company in Minnetonka, Minnesota, were robbed at knifepoint after closing time Monday night.

The employees were finishing up their closing duties around 9:30 p.m. when a man armed with a knife and a gun entered the restaurant and forced them into the back office, according to police. He tied them up with duct tape and made off with cash.

One of the employees suffered a minor facial injury. No one else was hurt.

The employees eventually freed themselves and went to the nearby Panera Bread Company, where they called 911.

Efforts to track the suspect were unsuccessful and police have no surveillance images of him. The suspect is reportedly in his mid-teens to early 20s and was wearing dark-rimmed glasses with a hooded sweatshirt pulled tight over his face at the time of the robbery.

Noodles & Company is cooperating fully with law enforcement, according to a company statement.

“There is no greater priority than the safety and wellbeing of our team members and guests,” Danielle Moore, a Noodles & Company spokesperson, said in an email to Fox 9. “We are working with team members at this location to provide them with counseling, medical care and other forms of assistance as needed in the wake of this accident.”