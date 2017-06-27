Stillwater Lift Bridge stuck in up position

- The Stillwater Lift Bridge was closed Tuesday because of an electrical issue that has caused the bridge to be stuck in the up position. Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski posted an update on Twitter that the Lift Bridge will remain stuck for most of Tuesday and Wednesday. WATCH LIVE VIDEO

MnDOT spokesperson Kevin Gutknecht said some sort of incident occurred that cut the power to the bridge sometime after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Alternate routes for crossing the St. Croix River include the Interstate 94 bridge south of Stillwater, and a bridge north of Stillwater in Osceola, Wisconsin.