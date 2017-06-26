10-year-old McKinney boy creates fan to help prevent hot car deaths

Seven Texas children have died from being left in hot cars already this year, and a 10-year-old boy from McKinney has created a device that he hopes can help rid Texas of its hot car problem.

Bishop Curry created a fan that can be placed on headrests. It is programmed to begin blowing if the car reaches a certain temperature. Then a built-in antenna alerts police.

Curry says he was inspired to begin working on the fan when a baby down the street died in a hot car.

"When baby Fern died, it made me think of all the things... it shouldn't happen to anybody else and it was really upsetting," Curry said.

Curry has raised almost $31,000 through a Go-Fund-Me campaign to develop the fan. He expects his patent to be approved within the year.