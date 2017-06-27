Lockdown lifted at Alabama military post

- UPDATE: A lockdown has been lifted at an Alabama military installation, though officials say they are still investigating a possible active shooter incident there.

Christopher Colster, a spokesman for Redstone Arsenal in Hunstville, said Tuesday that officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat. No injuries or arrests have been reported. Colster says a training exercise was ongoing that was supposed to end Wednesday. Officials had said on Facebook that an active shooter training exercise was planned for this week. But Colster would not say whether the active shooter report was part of that exercise, adding: "I really can't say at this point what happened. I'm not sure myself."

PREVIOUS:

=====

Authorities locked down an Alabama military post on Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, and workers were advised to "run hide fight."

About two hours later, Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster told reporters that he had heard of no casualties or arrests. He didn't say anything about the lockdown being lifted, but gates were opened and workers and authorities were leaving the base near Huntsville.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said earlier the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise. In a tweet announcing the possible shooter, the base said: "Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight."

Police cars with flashing lights blocked entrances to Redstone, which also has facilities used by federal law enforcement agencies. Images on social media showed an ambulance and what appeared to be civilians standing outside the Sparkman Center, which includes multiple buildings with offices, an auditorium, cafeteria and an interior courtyard.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

Huntsville hospital officials said they had not heard of any incoming patients, local TV stations reported.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office couldn't provide any details.

"My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter," she said in a statement.

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.