'Bo Bear' reunited with righful owner after 8 years

- 'Bo Bear' was reunited on Monday after a microchip brought the long-lost dog to his rightful family.

A Riverside County Animal Services officer investigating a neglect case came across the German shepherd in Jurupa Valley, Calif.

The dog appeared thin and needed veterinary care. The officer questioned the "owner," who claimed he had found the dog a while back. The officer asked permission to scan the dog for a microchip and, sure enough, the dog was chipped.

The officer took possession of the dog and transported the pet to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley.

Officer Will Luna of Riverside County Animal Services contacted the owner, April Callison, of San Bernardino. She tearfully told the officer she would pick up Bo Bear as soon as she returned back to the Inland Empire. She and her two children, Dakota and Savannah, participated in the heartfelt reunion.

VIDEO:





April was tearful after seeing 'Bo Bear' for the first time in eight years!



Please remember that this can be a stressful period for pets due to fireworks; all the more reason to make sure your pet is properly microchipped and ensure your phone number is current with the microchipped information.



Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

