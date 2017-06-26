KQRS radio host Tom Barnard named to National Radio Hall of Fame

- KQRS-FM mainstay Tom Barnard was recently named to this year’s class of inductees into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Barnard has been on Twin Cities airwaves for the better part of 40 years. He is just the third Minnesotans named to the National Radio Hall of Fame, behind Stanley Hubbard Sr. and Garrison Keillor.

This year's list includes other big names like Sean Hannity of Fox and Robin Quivers from The Howard Stern Show.

The official induction ceremony takes place on November 2 in Chicago.

