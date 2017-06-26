Man dies after taking corner too fast on ATV

- A man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital after taking a corner too fast on their ATV and crashing north of the Twin Cities on Saturday.

According to the Pine County sheriff’s office, the pair was driving on Michaelson Road near Finlayson, Minnesota, sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The man, who was driving, did not slow down while taking the corner at an intersection, causing the ATV to roll.

The woman told deputies the driver was breathing after the crash, so she called friends at a nearby cabin for help. The friends took them back to the cabin, but found the man did not have a pulse. They started CPR while calling 911.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The names of the driver and the passenger have not yet been released.