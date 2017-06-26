TSA finds 20-pound live lobster in checked bag at Boston airport

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted: Jun 26 2017 05:03PM CDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 05:17PM CDT

BOSTON, MA (FOX 11) - A TSA officer at Boston Logan airport found himself in a pinch when he located a massive live lobster in a checked bag.

According to the TSA's Instagram account, the 20-lb crustacean was found in the bag after it set off the checked baggage alarm. The agency says lobsters actually are allowed in carry-on and checked bags and they're a popular find at New England airports. 

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy told the Boston Globe it's the largest lobster he's ever seen, and he'd be surprised if they've ever screened a larger lobster.

McCarthy tweeted that the passenger was allowed to keep the lobster and says it was traveling in a cooler.

The TSA recommends checking with your airline for packing guidelines.

 

 

