Man's body recovered from Mississippi River near U of M campus
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Authorities recovered a man's body from the Mississippi River near the Washington Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies located the body around 4:00 p.m. after responding to a 911 call of a possible body in the river.
The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man and release the official cause of death.