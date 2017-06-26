Carbon monoxide suspected in woman's death on boat in St. Croix River

- The St. Croix sheriff’s office says a 24-year-old woman died from possible carbon monoxide poisoning while aboard a boat over the weekend.

The victim, Ashley Speer, was out on the St. Croix River with Justin Roskos and Hayden Johnson. They were supposed to camp at a beach, but never made it, and attempts to reach them were unsuccessful.

Sunday afternoon the St. Croix County sheriff’s office was called for a welfare check on for the boat, registered to Roskos, that was stopped near the Highline Beach area across from the Xcel Power Plant in Bayport, Minnesota.

Responders found the three people on board. Roskos and Johnson were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of carbon monoxide poisoning. Roskos remains in critical condition, while Johnson is in satisfactory condition. Speer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

