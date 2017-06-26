Amish teens in horse-drawn buggy rear-ended by SUV on Wisconsin highway

- An Amish teen was airlifted from the scene of a crash involving an SUV and horse-drawn buggy overnight in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, near the town of Wilson.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 2014 Honda Pilot was northbound on Highway 128 when it rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy near Highway 12 at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. The impact of the crash threw an 18-year-old woman from the buggy. She was found unconscious and airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Two other passengers in the buggy -- a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl -- were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol did not mention any injuries to the horse.

The driver of the SUV, a 33-year-old woman from Glenwood City, was not seriously injured. The driver had no signs of impairment, according to the State Patrol’s preliminary report.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the St. Croix County sheriff's office.