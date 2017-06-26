Carmageddon begins in Minneapolis with tight Lowry Tunnel squeeze

- If you thought driving through the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis was a little claustrophobic before, now it's really a tight squeeze.

MnDOT spent the weekend working on a construction zone switch over, completely closing the westbound side of the tunnel, which means both directions of traffic are now sharing the eastbound side. That means two lanes in each direction, separated by a concrete barrier.

Unlike some of those inconvenient overnight or weekend closures, this one is going to be here for a while. The Lowry Tunnel will stay in this configuration until August, then traffic will switch to the westbound side until mid-September.

The tunnel closure is all part of the major Interstate 94 construction project, between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. Earlier this month, MnDOT lowered the speed limit through the I-94 construction zone to 50 mph from Highway 55 to Interstate 694.

You can expect delays, frustration and longer than normal backups during the closure, as drivers navigate through this new configuration.

I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center project information

JUNE 23-25: Partial Weekend Closure of I-94

Eastbound I-94 closed between I-394 and I-35W; Westbound I-94 remains open

JUNE 24 – EARLY-AUGUST: Lane Restrictions in Lowry Tunnel Begin

All I-94 traffic will travel on the eastbound side of the tunnel

Two lanes in each direction will be available

Freight haulers restricted from traveling through the tunnel

Ramp closures:

Northbound I-35W ramp to westbound I-94

4th Ave S ramp to westbound I-94

Westbound I-94 ramp to westbound I-394

Westbound I-94 ramp to Hwy 55

EARLY AUGUST – MID-AUGUST

Both sides of the tunnel temporarily open

Freight hauler restrictions continue

Ramp closures to I-94 continue from northbound I-35W, 4th Ave S and Hwy 55

MID-AUGUST – MID-SEPTEMBER: Lane Restrictions in Lowry Tunnel Continue

All I-94 traffic will travel on the westbound side of the tunnel

Two lanes in each direction will be available

Freight hauler restrictions continue

Ramp Closures

Northbound I-35W ramp to westbound I-94

4th Ave S ramp to westbound I-94

Hwy 55 entrance ramp to eastbound I-94

Eastbound I-394 ramp (incl. HOV) to eastbound I-94

Eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-35W