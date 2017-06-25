Family of St. Paul homicide victim left with more questions than answers

- The family of a 19-year-old man from St. Paul who was fatally shot on Saturday is still trying to make sense of what’s happened.

"He was never mean to nobody,” said the man’s ex-girlfriend, Makayla Watson. “That's why this was just weird. This doesn't make any sense. And I just want to know why. That's all."

Da’seion Pugh was killed in broad daylight behind a multi-plex off of University Avenue and Marion Street.

Since then, St. Paul Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident, including a juvenile. Neither suspect has been officially identified.

On Saturday, police say they don’t believe the incident was random, but Pugh’s family says they don’t know either of those arrested.

Now, a single rose marks the place where Pugh was killed. Those who knew him say it is symbolic. Pugh’s family describe the 19-year-old as vibrant and blooming.

"He was a good kid. He was never in trouble. He wasn't in no gangs," his sister, Johnaya Kelly said. “He was a good brother. He was always there for me when I needed him."



A hard worker, Pugh was once voted Employee of the Month at the UPS facility where he sorted packages.

After graduating from Tartan High School in Oakdale last year, he was taking college art courses, cultivating a passion he hoped to turn into a career.

"He just loved drawing,” Kelly told Fox 9’s Courtney Godfrey. “Even in high school, he used to get in trouble for drawing on the desk."

By those who knew him, Pugh is remembered as kind, funny and gone far too soon.

