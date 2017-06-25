Liquor stores & bars prepare for Sunday liquor sales

- Minnesotans, the wait is over.

Since the statehood became official in 1858, if you wanted a drink on a Sunday in Minnesota, you had to go to a bar.

The new Sunday sales law will change that as of July 2, but how will that affect bar business?

On Sundays in St. Louis Park, Bunny's is hopping.

But with liquor stores about to open on Sundays as well, will fewer people be heading to their favorite watering hole?

"I don't see any negative impact for us. This place is a very social place," manager Tom Manley said.

Manley says Sunday is the busiest day of the week at the popular bar.

Between sports fans watching football games during the fall and a steady stream of regulars coming in to get out of the house, Manley believes Sunday will still be fun day for the bar business.

"We have a very local, very loyal clientele. People have been coming here for generations and generations and Sundays is one of the days they look forward to throughout the week. For us, its not going to be an issue," Manley said.

Customers say even if they're able to pick up a 6 pack of beer or a bottle of wine at the liquor store on a Sunday, they'll still want to go to the bar to socialize and soak up the atmosphere.

"The way it will help me the most will be if I forget to pick it up on Saturday and I'm having people over, That'll be my biggest help. There have been times when I'm like oops, forgot about that on Saturday," Tim Hess of St. Louis Park said.

"Depends on the circumstances. Football on Sundays, I'm going to the bar. but summer time definitely would be nice to have the option," Lori Dunmire of St Louis Park said.

"There are times when we don't want to go to the bar, but we can't get any alcohol. That's when Wisconsin comes in," Dawn Livingston of Plymouth said.

But Manley says he doesn't see a big change in Sunday business on tap.

"People will continue to come out in droves," Manley said.