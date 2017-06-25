Man arrested after FBI finds missing Charlotte teen in Georgia over a year later

A teenage girl who left her Charlotte home more than a year ago has been found alive in Georgia, according to the FBI.

The 17-year-old was recovered at a home located at 2723 Seneca Trail, NW, Duluth, Georgia. A Special Agent in Charlotte received information that the teen was in the Atlanta area.

Overnight, FBI Atlanta agents and detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to the Duluth address.

Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, was taken into custody and is facing a number of state charges, according to the FBI. Additional charges could be filed.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department records, Wysolovski has been charged with aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children and deprivation, interference with custody, and false imprisonment.

Wysolovski bought the home in Duluth on April 14, 2017, according to the Gwinnett County Property Assessor's website.

The teen has been reunited with her parents. The FBI says the parents are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter.

"We found my starlight and after a brief hospital stay she will return to her home," one family member wrote on Facebook. "It is a blessing from God. Please pray for our family."

Neighbors of Wysolovski in Duluth said they were shocked what they thought was just a quiet couple was actually something criminal.

“It makes me sick to my stomach, actually that someone could do that," said Jennifer Elmore, who lives next door to the home.

“This is Duluth. I mean, nothing bad—you never hear about anything bad happening, but I guess things can happen anywhere and it's—I don't know—it's surreal. I don't really know how to feel about it, except I'm glad that she's safe now," said Jennifer Cabrera, another next door neighbor .

FBI Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into the teen's disappearance and will be working closely with FBI Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

NOTE: Due to the nature of the charges involved in the case, FOX 5 is no longer using the name or picture of the teenager.