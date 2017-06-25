Southwest Airlines flight to Houston diverted due to distruptive passenger

- A Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angles International Airport to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport was diverted to Corpus Christi International Airport on Sunday due to a disruptive passenger.

Southwest released this statement:

The Captain in command of Southwest flight 4519 today from Los Angeles International Airport to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston elected to divert to Corpus Christi International Airport after flight attendants notified the Captain and First Officer of a potential threat in the Cabin. Following an uneventful landing, local authorities met the aircraft at a gate and removed the disruptive passenger. The Safe operation of every flight is our highest priority and we expect the aircraft to depart shortly to complete the journey to Houston.

A passenger on the flight captured part of the incident.

Emergency landing in Corpus Christi on @southwestair flight LAX-HOU due to unruly passenger. Ready to get on home now, please... #hounews pic.twitter.com/IaQAA9tGeU — Kristy Gillentine (@KrisGillentine) June 25, 2017

Passengers on the flight reported that a passenger tried to open the emergency door of the plane. Corpus Christi International Airport says the incident is under investigation.