18-year-old dies after ejected from car in western Minnesota

- An 18-year-old died Sunday morning when he was ejected from his car after it rolled into a ditch.

Donald Schuelke IV was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Highway 68 in western Minnesota, near Canby around 4:40 a.m.

His vehicle went off the road and into a ditch. As the car rolled over, Schuelke was ejected.

Schuelke was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. It is unknown is alcohol was a factor.