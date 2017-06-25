Black Lives Matter protesters stall Twin Cities Pride Parade

- Several protesters interrupted the annual Twin Cities Pride Parade Sunday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

As parade participants marched down Hennepin Avenue, Black Lives Matter protesters joined in, carrying signs reading "No KKKops at Pride. Make Pride revolutionary again," and others. The group stopped at 9th Street and 10th Street, halting the parade for several minutes at a time.

One protester said the group is "reclaiming Pride in response to the reversal of Pride's decision to include uniformed officers in the parade."

Police say that because of the protest, the parade is about 90 minutes behind schedule.

Meanwhile, several uniformed police officers marched in the parade, including Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau.