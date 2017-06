- One person is in custody after a police chase that ended in a swamp early Sunday morning in Oakdale, Minnesota.

The chase ended around 2 a.m. off County Road 70 and 10th Street where police and SWAT caught the suspect.

"It was awful loud," said witness Elizabeth Bart. "As loud as one might say a monster truck stuck in the swamp."

The suspect was pulled out of the swamp around 3 a.m. with unknown injuries.