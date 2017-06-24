Union President: Some MPLS officers will boycott Pride

- Minnesota Pride is officially underway this weekend, celebrating the LGBTQ community. Amidst the festivities, the weekend's largest event, the Pride Parade, comes with some controversy.

On Tuesday, Pride organizers said police officers were not welcome due to the difficult feelings surrounding the death of Philando Castile, and the outcome of the subsequent trial.

On Friday, organizers apologized, acknowledging the hypocritical nature of the exclusion. Police were invited to march if they wanted to, under specific conditions.

Police officers that march must hold the Unity flag, or be next to the rainbow, bisexual, or transgender flags.

Twin Cities Pride Board Director Chair Darcy Bauman appeared on Fox 9 morning news to talk about her discussions with Minneapolis Police Cheif Janee Harteau about the controversy.

"Janee and I and a few other people had a great conversation," said Bauman.

Chief Harteau did thank Pride organizers for their decision, but Union President Bob Kroll said it's too late.

Kroll said most officer will still boycott, especially since the deal comes with conditions.

