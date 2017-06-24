Weekend construction update: Lowry Hill tunnel, light rail and I-94
(KMSP) - TRAFFIC UPDATE:
Attention all commuters, Pride Festival-goers and anyone who enjoys driving on highways without construction...
- The Lowry Hill tunnel will be closed on the eastbound side until 5 a.m. on Monday. On Monday, the westbound side will close, and both directions will go through the eastbound side.
- Work on the tunnel will last three months. Crews will be repairing bridges north of the tunnels.
- I-94 East is shut down between Highways 394 and 35-W for the entire weekend.
- Light rail service will be shut down between Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium for the next week while crews repair the rails. Buses will replace the trains along the line.
- Northbound 169 is shut down between from Highway 7 to Highway 55. It is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday. Southbound lanes are scheduled to close sometime next month.