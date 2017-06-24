2 men plead guilty for synthetic drug distribution

- Two men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances imported from overseas.

Omar Wawaz and Vladimir Brik were both sentenced to just under 10 years in prison. The men were part of a drug ring that prosecutors say sold nearly $10 million worth of drugs.

Wazwas, from New Brighton, and Brik, from Duluth, sold the imported drugs in Wazwaz's smoke shop in Minnesota and other states.

The drug ring was made up of eight members, all of which pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.