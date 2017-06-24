Weather Update: Storms heading towards metro areas

Posted: Jun 24 2017 02:38PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24 2017 02:39PM CDT

(KMSP) - Watch out metro, storms are a-brewin'!

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. the Minneapolis metro area may experience some scattered storms.

Reports of hail have already been seen in Belle Plaine and Maple Grove.

Feel free to send us any weather pictures at fox9news@foxtv.com.

