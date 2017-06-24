Weather Update: Storms heading towards metro areas
(KMSP) - Watch out metro, storms are a-brewin'!
Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. the Minneapolis metro area may experience some scattered storms.
Some sctd storms will push thru the metro between 2-4pm... brief heavy rains & small hail likely pic.twitter.com/s4RvnfhDQc— Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) June 24, 2017
Reports of hail have already been seen in Belle Plaine and Maple Grove.
Feel free to send us any weather pictures at fox9news@foxtv.com.
Rumbling storms track across The Metro next hour with gusty winds/brief heavy rains. #mnpride festival folks need to #stayskyaware @MyFOX9 pic.twitter.com/YgbMRS9ahD— ian leonard (@ian_leonard) June 24, 2017