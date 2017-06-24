Minneapolis, U of M to study greener housing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The City of Minneapolis will help test a new green housing design developed by two University of Minnesota alumni.



The Minnesota Daily reports that the Minneapolis City Council is receiving a $22,400 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy through the university for studying the nine MonoPath homes.



Steve Schirber and Andy Campbell developed the concept while at the university. They're now trying to bring their idea to market.



Schirber says the homes are designed to be more durable, use less energy, be less expensive and be more environmentally friendly. One of the design's innovations is putting insulation on the exterior of the house.



The city will study two homes this summer in low income neighborhoods. The other seven will be built over the next 18 months.