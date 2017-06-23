Hiker breaks leg, needs rescue at Kadunce River

- A 54-year-old man hiking with family needed an emergency rescue at the Kadunce River in Cook County, Minn., according to authorities.

The man was hiking with about 20 members of his family.

He got stuck and tried to jump between the waterfalls when he broke his leg.

Cook County Search and Rescue and the Colvill Fire Department rescued the man by taking him down the river to safety.

The crews later took him to a nearby hospital.