Woman finds frog in salad at restaurant chain

- A woman from San Dimas tells Fox News she was “beyond grossed out” after finding a dead frog in a salad she ordered from BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

Cepeda and her family were dining at the BJ’s in West Covina when she claims she noticed something off about her salad — but only after she took several bites and tasted something “a little sour,” reports the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

“I see something kind of rolled up,” Covina told the Tribune. “I passed it to my husband. I asked, ‘Is that a piece of lettuce?’”

You can read more about what happened in Cepeda's Yelp review.

To Cepeda’s horror, her husband and daughter surveyed the salad and broke the news that, no, it wasn’t lettuce.

Read more at Foxnews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.