Grandmother accidentally backs vehicle into baby in Nowthen, Minn.

- A baby girl is expected to survive after her grandmother accidentally hit the her with a vehicle while backing out of the garage, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to incident around 12:22 p.m. in the 5500 block of Old Viking Blvd VW in the City of Nowthen.

When deputies arrived, the nearly one-year-old baby was partially underneath the tires of the vehicle.

The mother and baby had been in the backyard when the mother went inside. While unattended, the baby wandered to where the vehicle was parked.

The 54-year-old grandmother, not knowing the baby was by the vehicle, backed up and hit the girl.

Responders took the girl to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The case is still under investigation. Officials don't believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.