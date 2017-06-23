MISSING: 15-year-old left Shakopee church on June 12, never returned

- The Scott County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who may be in the Minneapolis or St. Paul area.

Lillian Mae Frahm, 15, was last seen leaving Friendship Church near Shakopee around 6:30 p.m. on June 12. Investigators believe she may be in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

Frahm is 5’8” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Frahm’s whereabouts is asked to call 952-445-1411.