U of M research building evacuated for chemical spill

- The Masonic Cancer Research Building on the University of Minnesota’s East Bank was evacuated Friday afternoon for a report of a chemical spill.

The spill involved a small pipette of fluid, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Students and staff were instructed to leave the building on East River Parkway and walk towards Coffman Union, according to an alert sent to U of M students.

Minneapolis Fire spokesperson Bryan Tyner said the product has been cleaned up and his department found no readings for hazardous substances or gases in the area.

People were allowed back in the building around 1:45 p.m.