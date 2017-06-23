1 dead in shooting at Minnetonka storage facility

- Police confirm one man is dead and one man is in custody following a shooting at a storage facility in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The incident started with a dispute around 11 a.m. at the facility in the area of Hedberg Drive and Greenbrier Road.

Multiple police agencies, SWAT and air support were called to the scene before the suspect surrendered peacefully. The crime scene was located at the back of the storage facility, near an RV.

Police said the shooting was not random.