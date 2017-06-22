Baby boy born in roadside delivery in western Wisconsin

- A little baby boy made quite an entrance into world with a roadside delivery in western Wisconsin.

Mom and baby are doing well, all thanks to the cool response from paramedics and a dispatcher.

According to Western Wisconsin Health officials, on Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., a St. Croix County dispatcher received a call from a Janelle Peterson, who was in labor and headed to WWH in Baldwin from Clayton.

That is until the baby had a change of plans.

Janelle felt the urge to push and had to pull over right away on County Road DD and E near Emerald.

The dispatcher, Shelley, walked Janelle through the delivery until paramedics from Baldwin EMS came to deliver the baby.

In her vehicle, Janelle gave birth to Thomas John William LaPage.

Baby "TJ" weighs 6 pounds and 8 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.