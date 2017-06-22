'Mortar' thrown at Minneapolis police, 2 officers injured

- Two Minneapolis police officers received minor injuries after a mortar firework was thrown at the officers near the Minneapolis Police Department's Fourth Precinct.

According to police reports, Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a "hostile crowd" in the 1700 block of Plymouth Ave. N. Someone later threw a mortar at the police.

A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of assault and a 37-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Officers Alexandra Dubay and Aaron Pearson received minor injuries. The squad car also had minor damage.