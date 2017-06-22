Search for missing, vulnerable boy, 16, in Isanti County

- Emergency personnel near Cambridge, Minnesota are searching for a missing, vulnerable, 16-year-old boy. According to the Isanti County sheriff's office, the boy named Kaine wandered off from his home late Wednesday night, June 21, possibly only wearing his underwear.

The Isanti County sheriff's office, mounted patrol, safety rescue and Cambridge firefighters are in the area of Highway 95 and Lever Street searching for him. If you see Kaine, please call 911.