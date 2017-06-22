1,000 foot slip-and-slide coming to Chisholm, Minnesota

- A 1,000-foot slip-and slide is coming to northern Minnesota this summer! Slide the City will transform Lake Street in Chisholm into three football fields of fun on Aug. 5.

Slide the City came to Duluth in 2016, but the city officials have no confirmed plans to bring the slide back to Duluth for 2017. Watch video from 2016 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7lQFgEHNNY

The Chisholm slip-and-slide is a fundraiser for the Chisholm Community Foundation. Tickets are $20 for three trips, which require an inflatable tube, or $50 for an all-day pass. All sliders must be at least 5 years old and over 46 inches tall to slide.

Slide the City Chisholm event information

Summer time is upon us, and we are bringing a record-breaking water slide to brighten your city streets. Come dressed to impress because it’s not every day you can strut through town with your hot bod, cool dance moves and slick slides. Did we mention it's the world record? Yeah, it's that long.

Usain Bolt will be green with envy once he sees how fast you can cover that much ground. We like to think of ourselves as carney workers, without the mullets and the missing teeth. Slide the City is a family friendly slip-and-slide water party event. There will be live music, food, drinks, water, and of course the biggest slip and slide ever to hit asphalt. Don’t worry, we’ve got it padded.This slide’s got more cushion than your grandpa’s orthopedic sneakers. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/slide-the-city-chisholm-852017-tickets-32448719995