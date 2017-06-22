Vandals steal safe, cause major damage at Isanti, Minn. church

- The Isanti County sheriff’s office is investigating a theft at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Isanti, Minnesota where vandals stole a safe and caused major damage in the process.

Authorities believe the theft occurred sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Investigators were able to locate the DNA and fingerprints of the suspects and will send them to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to keep an eye out for a safe that may be dumped in a ditch in the area. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the tip line at 763-691-2426.