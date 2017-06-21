NASA marks 2 months to total solar eclipse

Mark your calendars! On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun.

Some will be witness to a total solar eclipse. This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun's corona, will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

It will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States since 1979 and the first one coast to coast since 1918. Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun's disk.

NASA created a website to provide a guide to this amazing event. Click here to view an interactive map of the total solar eclipse. Click here to view an events map of solar eclipse activities, locations and venues.