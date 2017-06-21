'I don't want you to get shooted': New video from Yanez investigation shines light on process

- Comforting words from her daughter couldn't mask the pain Diamond Reynolds felt just minutes after St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot seven rounds at her boyfriend Philando Castile.

In newly released video from the night of the incident, Reynolds' daughter repeatedly pleads with her to lower her voice and cooperate with police--afraid that she, too, might be shot.

"Mom, stop cussing and screaming because I don't want you to get shooted," she said.

"Okay, give me a kiss. My phone just died, that's all." Reynolds replies.

It's the latest piece of evidence released from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on the investigation of Yanez, a massive cache of files that encompasses the almost year-long job of processing, interviewing, documenting and compiling all the data that makes up the hours of video footage, thousands of photographs and more than 2,000 pages of paperwork.

This information becomes public after the conclusion of a trial and a "not guilty" verdict last Friday.

It's a glimpse into the rarely-seen process of a law enforcement agency investigating one of its own, stretching from the days before the shooting until the day of the verdict, including everything in between. The sheer volume of information leaves the public with a few memorable bits and pieces: A four-year-old girl locked in a squad car, her mother in handcuffs; Reynolds flinching at the text message informing an officer of her boyfriend's death; emergency responders skirting the scene after seeing officers with assault rifles.

AFTERMATH

A Facebook live video, streamed in the moments after Castile was shot, roiled the country and sparked a year of protests.

A nearly dead phone prevented Reynolds from getting a ride to the hospital, and she gave it to police for charging, according to incident reports. The officer, however, put the phone on airplane mode and prevented Reynolds from accessing it to preserve its contents. Eventually, the phone was formally booked into evidence and searched.

A video from the backseat of St. Anthony Officer Joseph Kauser's squad car shows the incident unfold as Reynolds and her daughter process the preceding events.

"It's okay, I'm right here with you," the four-year-old says. "I can keep you safe."

While this is happening, Officer Yanez is being driven to the St. Anthony Police Department to be processed for evidence. With a bloody thumb visible, he cannot take his uniform off or even wash his hands until he's been photographed thoroughly, according to the documents.

Reynolds went through her own processing, talking to two agents before she was allowed to visit her boyfriend in the hospital--with no information as to his condition.

While it's unclear how exactly Yanez found out Castile had died, Reynolds' reaction was caught on video during her interview with the BCA in a heartbreaking moment.

Officer: Okay. So.

DR: What're they saying? I know you just got the text.

CO: Yeah I think I got, I don't think--Phil has died. I got some bad news and I'm sorry it happened.

DR: (crying)

Officer: Did he say anything after he was shot? (inaudible)

DR: He didn't say anything. His eyes rolled in the back of his head and he just looked at me.

Officer: Okay.

DR: (crying) Anything. There was nothing to say.

Officer: I'm sorry. It's terrible.

DR: This officer (inaudible, crying). He took him away from us (crying). It's not fair. It's not fair. Please get me out of here.