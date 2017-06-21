Nice Ride bikes get 'Nice Pride' look for Twin Cities Pride

- Some Nice Ride bikes in downtown Minneapolis are getting a special “Nice Pride” look for Twin Cities Pride week.

The Nice Ride event station for Pride is located at 15th St and Willow. Nice Ride has wrapped three bikes with special “Nice Pride” graphics.

Nice Ride Minnesota is offering special fares during Pride. All trips from June 23 through July 3 are just $1 for the first 30 minutes when booked through the Nice Ride app. New members can also purchase a 30-day membership for a reduced rate of $10 with code PRIDE through June 25.