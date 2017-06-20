Trump supporter run down, stabbed after political rally

- The pro-Trump supporter Tony Forman is right in the middle of a recent protest in Cathay where emotions run hot over the sanctuary city controversy.



But nothing like the violence that's left Foreman now fighting for his life.



Omar Navarro says, 'This was politically motivated. That's a concern because he is a good friend of mine. I'm just really shocked someone would do this. What happened to free speech?'



That response from Omar Navarro who is running to unseat the long time Democrat Maxine Waters in the 43rd District of the U.S. Congress and there are also accusations coming from others.



The stabbing attack on Foreman is a hate crime because of his outspoken support for President Trump and the conservative agenda.



Tim Gionet, a friend of Foreman's says, 'We don't know if it is politically motivated or racially motivated but we do know there were some racial slurs for him being white that were said to him.'



Foreman is now in intensive care after being stabbed nine times.

Santa Monica police not mentioning a politically motivated crime-only confirming they have arrested two suspects.



'The victim and suspects got into an argument that continued as both vehicles pulled out of a parking structure and allegedly resulted in a minor traffic collision.'



Tim Gionet says, 'It's been pretty heart breaking he's lucky to be alive getting stabbed nine times.'



And from inside the ICU Foreman gets a special gift.



A campaign sticker signed by President Trump. Friends say they have never seen tony smile bigger than when he got that gift.



Navarro says, 'If you are on the other side-it doesn't mean you stab someone 9 times. It doesn't mean you try to silence someone's free speech. That is wrong-it's wrong.'





