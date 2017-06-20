37 dogs rescued from Bloomington warehouse soon to be up for adoption

- All 37 dogs rescued from a Bloomington, Minnesota warehouse earlier this month have been released to the Animal Humane Society. They will be available for adoption starting on Wednesday.

Bloomington Police and the Animal Humane Society removed the dogs from the warehouse on June 13 after neighbors reported barking sounds and a foul odor coming from the building. The dogs were found living in unsanitary kennels with no access to food or water.

The warehouse was the headquarters for Luv Me Again Animal Rescue. Luv Me Again’s founder, Bethany Beilby, was arrested following the discovery of the dogs and has since surrendered them to the humane society.

Veterinary and behavioral specialists are working with the dogs to prepare them for adoption, the Animal Humane Society says.

Beilby is being investigated for animal cruelty, but no charges have been filed.

As the dogs become available for adoption, they will be posted on the Animal Humane Society website at animalhumanesociety.org/luvmeagain. All adoptions will be done on a first-come, first served basis and must be processed in person.