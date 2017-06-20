Gas main leak at Hennepin Ave. and 7th St. in downtown Minneapolis

- UPDATE (2:48 p.m.) - CenterPoint Energy says the area is now safe and the gas has been turned off. Streets are reopened to traffic.

Minneapolis Police are asking people to avoid Hennepin Avenue and 7th Street downtown because there is a gas main leak in the area.

Authorities say if you can smell gas you are too close. People are advised not to drive through the fumes or start a car in the area because it could ignite the gas.

Traffic is blocked off from 6th Street South to 8th Street South and Hennepin Avenue South to Nicollet Avenue South while CenterPoint Energy works to fix the leak.

Bus routes on Hennepin Avenue and 7th Street are being detoured, according to Metro Transit. People can board northbound buses on Hennepin Avenue at 9th or 4th Street and southbound buses on Hennepin at 5th or 10th. Buses can also be boarded at 7th Street at Second Avenue or Twins Way near Target Field.