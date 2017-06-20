Minnesota government database hacked by activist in protest of Yanez verdict

- A Minnesota state government database was hacked by an activist in protest of the acquittal of Officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, Vice News outlet Motherboard reported Tuesday. Minnesota IT Services confirmed the attack to Fox 9.

“Minnesota IT Services is aware of this attack and is investigating the incident,” the agency said in a statement. “Minnesota IT Services’ security forensics team will share any relevant information with law enforcement for review for potential criminal activity.”

According to Motherboard, a hacker calling himself Vigilance gained access to a Minnesota state government database and allegedly stole a list of 1,400 email addresses and passwords. The hacker claimed he could impersonate a Minnesota government official or state employee with the information.

"I thought I had to do something against what I found to be unjust," the hacker told Motherboard. "This was a failure of justice. And his family won't get the satisfaction of knowing the one who killed Philando is rightly punished. An innocent man died. And a guilty one lives freely."

Jeronimo Yanez was charged with manslaughter for the July 6, 2016 shooting of Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, which was patrolled by the St. Anthony Police Department. A Ramsey County jury found Yanez not guilty on all counts in a verdict delivered Friday, June 16, following 27 hours of deliberations. Shortly after the verdict, the city announced Yanez would not be returning to its force.

Protests against the acquittal of Officer Yanez started with a State Capitol rally just hours after the verdict. That group eventually marched down University Avenue in St. Paul, swelling to a crowd of 2,000 people. The demonstrators shut down both directions of Interstate 94, concluding with 18 arrests.

Another rally was held Saturday at Loring Park in Minneapolis. The rally was followed by a march through downtown Minneapolis that blocked traffic and light rail trains. Sunday, a “Father’s Day for Philando” rally was held outside the St. Anthony Police Department, followed by a march through the city.

