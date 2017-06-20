Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds stand won't return to Minnesota State Fair

- The Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds is officially moving on from the Minnesota State Fair.

In a letter posted online Tuesday, Tom Mueller, the son of co-owners Dick and Donna Mueller, announced the stand would not be returning to the fair in August.

Mueller had hoped to continue running the stand after his parents announced they were retiring earlier this year.

He submitted an application to the State Fair to take over the license for the property, but was told they had decided to “go in a direction other than continued sale of the cheese curds” at the site.

In his letter, Mueller said he recently met with fair officials to see if they would change their minds, but they said they could not reverse the decision.

It now appears the fair is swapping cheese curds for bacon.

Big Fat Bacon, who currently operates a stand elsewhere at the fair, will be moving into the space, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

Mueller thanked fairgoers for their support in trying to save the curds. He said he hopes to carry on the tradition of serving Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds “somehow, somewhere.”

